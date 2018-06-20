SB Pastors invites community to block party Saturday

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino Pastors United (SBPU) is inviting the community to its block party this Saturday at La Placita Park, 685 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. in San Bernardino from 2 – 5 p.m.

SBPU’s message is simple: “We are here for you; come unto us if you are heavy laden.”

Pastors are working together in unity and solidarity to bring the Gospel message into the streets, trying to save lives. They are taking a united stance against crime in our streets and violence in our schools and community.

The Mayor, City council, Law enforcement, and other agencies will be in attendance. Bring the children; a special program for the children face painting, gifts, much fun!

Expect free food, free groceries, free shoes, free games, popcorn, a TV and prizes to be raffled off. We are expecting the attendance to be in the thousands. Preregister or volunteer at 909-353-7977 visit: website www.sbpastorsunited.org.