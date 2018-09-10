SB Pastors United to host block party

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino Pastors United (SBPU) will be having another Community Block party on September 22, 2018 at Dr. Martin Luther King Middle School, 1250 Medical Center in San Bernardino from 2 – 5 p.m. The Pastors are coming together to continue to unite the community through love, compassion and fellowship.

The churches continue to take a stand together as a united front to encourage and bless the community. These engagements help families with much needed resources, increases goodwill within the community, and allows law enforcement to interact with residents in a positive environment.