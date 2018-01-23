SB school board honors outstanding students

The San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education honored 12 students with an Outstanding Student Award at the December 5, 2017, Board meeting. The San Bernardino Symphony also recognized students by providing them and their families with free symphony tickets.

Outstanding Student Award winners are recognized for achievement in academics, athletics, fine arts, or citizenship or for showing significant improvement in these areas. Students are encouraged to have hope for the future by thinking about their long-term educational and career goals.

Holcomb Elementary School Outstanding Students

First-grader Kaylen Capetillo is a model student. She is always on task and excels in all academic subjects. She is caring and an empathetic helper in class. Kaylen would like to become a teacher.

Sixth-grader Angel Escobar is a school ambassador who always sets a great example for how to behave appropriately. Angel is successful academically and enjoys playing the violin. Angel would like to attend college and study to be an architect.

Sixth-grader Lilly Gomez is an avid reader and shows a strong thirst for knowledge. She is always up for a challenge, and shows all the traits of an International Baccalaureate learner. Lilly wants to become a geologist someday.

Kendall Elementary School Outstanding Students

Fourth-grader Tyler Franzen is an outstanding student. He excels in all subjects, is a role model for good behavior, and has good attendance. His favorite subject is reading because he says it takes him to another world. Tyler wants to become a kindergarten teacher.

Fourth-grader Tiana Pham is a role model at Kendall. She excels in all subjects and treats others with respect. She loves school, which may explain her perfect attendance record since kindergarten. Tiana wants to become a pediatrician.

Fifth-grader Leah Montero is an exceptional student. She has perfect attendance and excels in both reading and math. She is also a student leader and role model. Leah wants to be the valedictorian of her high school and then attend Harvard or Princeton.

North Verdemont Elementary School Outstanding Students

Sixth-grader Sophia Marquez is respected by her classmates because she is honest and fair. She is an excellent reader and a talented musician. She was selected to play the violin for last year’s honor orchestra. Sophia would like to attend UCLA and become a nurse or an author.

Fifth-grader Celeste Davila is a scholar and a role model for her peers. She is hard working, kind, and well behaved. She has goals and she isn’t afraid to put in the hard work to reach them. Celeste would like to attend UCLA and study veterinarian medicine.

Fourth-grader Michael Moffit is a valuable member of the school community. He is respectful, insightful, and willing to help others. He has great reading comprehension and math skills. Michael plans to attend college and become a video game developer.

Paakuma’ K–8 School Outstanding Students

Sixth-grader Julia Mendez is a top-notch student who is excited about school and learning. She takes pride in her work and is always ready to be challenged. Julia looks forward to attending Cal State San Bernardino and becoming a teacher.

Eighth-grader Wendy Perez is known for her academic excellence and her athletic interests. She is focused on her education, and that inspires her classmates to do the same. Wendy wants to attend college and earn a nursing degree while playing professional volleyball.

Kindergartener Matthew Smith is an amazing role model. He is respectful, responsible, and has lots of school spirit. He works hard and is always willing to help his classmates. Matthew wants to become a chef and open his own cooking school.