SB School District closes all schools effective Monday, Mar. 16

Following a decision by the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) Board of Education made during an emergency meeting on Friday, March 13, 2020, all SBCUSD schools will be closed and all classes cancelled effective Monday, March 16, 2020, in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Schools will remain closed through the end of the regularly scheduled spring break, which ends Friday, April 3, unless conditions call for an extension. SBCUSD families and staff will be notified via announcements on the District’s webpage at www.sbcusd.com and www.sbcusd.com/ReadySBCUSD, the San Bernardino City USD app, social media platforms, and automated phone calls. It’s vital for families and employees to make sure SBCUSD has current contact information on file to ensure timely updates.

During that time, all SBCUSD schools will be completely shut down There will be no activities at SBCUSD schools and no off-site activities of any kind. While school facilities will be closed, plans are in place for students to continue to learn during this time. SBCUSD will be sharing more detailed information as soon as possible about the continuity of learning, including how families can support student learning during school closures.

The District is putting plans in place to continue providing meals for students who rely on them. The District is also discussing what childcare options it may be able to provide families during the weeklong, unplanned closure.

Students are encouraged to stay home and minimize social contact as much as possible to reduce the spread of the disease. Children have not been shown to be at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, but they can transmit the virus to those who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly.