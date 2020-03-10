SB School District hosts inaugural Literacy Day

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) celebrated its inaugural Literacy Day on Saturday, Mar. 7 at San Gorgonio High School with an estimated 3,000 in attendance that featured free books for every grade level, student displays, writing activities, student awards and more. According to Tasha Doizan, Director of Elementary Instruction, the purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of literacy and its effect on students’ future success.

“We know that third grade is that key indicator as far as how kids are going to do, so we’re trying to bring awareness that reading and writing are important,” Doizan noted. “Our teachers and schools are working so hard, and if we can engage our parents in the process it’ll be great – so many parents ask how they can get involved, so this event will help everybody come together so that we can say this is important.”

Students from each school site were recognized for their achievement, growth or creativity in reading, writing or both; SBCUSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Harold Vollkommer presented each deserving student with a certificate during the awards ceremony against a backdrop of lively applause from family members, teachers and site leaders.

Photo MJ Duncan: High school students were peppered throughout the quad reading to younger students.

“We are so thrilled that so many families came out and I thank our staff for putting it all together,” Vollkommer remarked. “It’s an effort to promote literacy and help kids enjoy reading and writing.” San Manuel Band of Mission Indians donated $50,000 for the purchase of books; other sponsors included Lakeshore, Staples, Baker’s, Scholastic, Renaissance, Fred Fruehan, and San Bernardino Fatherhood.

