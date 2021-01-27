SB School District to distribute weekly fresh produce boxes

Local Advertisement

Starting February 10, 2021, the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) will begin distributing 20-pound boxes of fresh produce to families with students participating in its Grab ‘N’ Go meal program.

The move to offer seasonal produce boxes each Wednesday is a direct response to requests from families for food that will allow them to cook healthy meals at home. To keep it fresh and innovative, Nutrition Services Director Adriane Robles and her staff developed monthly themed menus to provide families. For example, close to Cinco de Mayo, the produce kit could include ingredients like fresh salsa, potatoes, fresh chilis, and onions, Robles said. For the springtime, menu offerings will contain a whole spiral ham to be enjoyed for a traditional dinner.

“When it comes to good, healthy food, convenience and customization are key,” said Robles, who is a registered dietitian. “I hope our families will embrace this because we continue improving our services based on their feedback.”

SBCUSD distributes curbside, Grab ‘N’ Go meals at 25 schools across the District every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. The produce boxes will be distributed only on Wednesdays on a first-come, first-served basis, with one box per family. Produce boxes are available at no cost to families with children under the age of 18 who are enrolled in SBCUSD campuses.

Local Advertisement

Research shows that students who regularly eat nutritious meals perform better academically.

“We fully recognize the role high-quality, fresh food can play in nutrition and overall good health,” Robles said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more food insecurity in our community. Nutrition Services, and especially our staff on the front lines, are proud to be a part of the solution during this challenging time.”

Also based on requests from families, SBCUSD will begin distributing meals from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays only at Indian Springs and Arroyo Valley High Schools. This new afternoon service begins February 10. Offering afternoon meals on Wednesdays means Indian Springs High will no longer serve meals on other days.

As of February 10, Serrano Middle School will no longer be a Grab ‘N’ Go Meal distribution site. For a list of SBCUSD meal distribution sites and hours of operation, visit www.sbcusd.com/meals.