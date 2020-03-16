SB School District will feed, provide child care to students this week

Local Advertisement

Although classes are not in session from March 16-20 due to COVID-19 pandemic, San Bernardino City Unified Schools continue feeding and caring for children.

To support working families with no other childcare options during the week of March 16-20, all SBCUSD elementary schools are offering free, emergency childcare for enrolled students up to age 11. Childcare will be provided to District students from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enrolled students can receive childcare at the school closest to them, even if that is not the school they regularly attend. Parents and guardians are asked to complete an emergency information card on the first day the student receives child care and must sign in and sign out students daily.

All children ages 18 and younger will receive free breakfast and lunch only March 16-20 and will not be asked to provide a student ID number or other identification. Meals will be served during the following times:

Elementary Schools

Breakfast- 8:20 to 8:50 a.m.

Lunch- 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.



Middle Schools and High Schools

Breakfast- 7:00 to 7:25 a.m.

Lunch- 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District is doing its best to abide by social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control while also looking out for the best interests of students and employees.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, all District administrative buildings are closed to the public through April 6. Anyone who has a need that must be addressed this week, should call the office they wish to visit and schedule an appointment. Only authorized personnel and students receiving emergency childcare and meals can enter an SBCUSD school site.

Facts and circumstances are rapidly changing and families are encouraged to visit www.sbcusd.com/readysbcusd regularly or call the information hotline at (909) 888-KIDS (5437).