SB Symphony returns to live performance on October 23

Following a hybrid season that included three digital performances viewed around the world, the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra is preparing to return live with “Home,” an inspiring and uplifting celebration of the American spirit.

Returning on October 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. to the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts – their home for the past 93 years – the concert will include excerpts from Dvorak’s “New World Symphony,” the spiritual “Going Home” by William Arms Fisher, the music of Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen and Yip Harberg’s original orchestrations for “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Scott Bradley’s virtuosic cartoon music from “Tom and Jerry.”



Shared Maestro Parnther, “We are going to breathe life into music that has either been inspired by America or written by historic figures who have contributed to our rich culture and vast musical heritage.”



The San Bernardino Symphony will pay tribute to music that is specifically “American” from many genres; symphonic, jazz, film score, popular music, Broadway, opera, and cartoon music. Maestro Parnther has also commissioned a new work called “Impermanence” by composer Chanda Dancy to pay tribute to loved ones lost during the pandemic.



Featured at the concert will be Metropolitan Opera soprano Alannah Garnier singing “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess. Also featured will be 15-year old singing virtuoso, Maya Rose Clayton, on the original orchestrations of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as sung by Judy Garland at the age of 17 in the 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz. The San Bernardino Symphony Chorus, directed by Dr. Lesley Leighton, opens the concert with world premiere of a new rendition of “America, the Beautiful” and closes the concert with Leonard Bernstein’s “Make Our Garden Grow” from the operetta Candide. Between these pieces, expect some surprises.



“This gorgeous, truly inspired concert is not to be missed,” said Symphony Board of Directors President Dean McVay. “We were incredibly gratified with the audience response to our digital concerts, and we believe this triumphant return to beautiful music in a Covid-safe environment is just what our community needs.”

McVay ‘s reference to Covid safety recognizes the Symphony’s full vaccination policy for all concert attendees, musicians, and staff.

“The San Bernardino Symphony will require patrons to provide proof of full vaccination status in order to attend its concerts and a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted as a substitute,” explained McVay, adding “Our Board of Directors considered all the alternatives and unanimously determined this was the most effective way to ensure the health and safety of our beloved patrons, artists and staff.”

Concert attendees will need to provide proof of a valid vaccination by either photo, paper or documents from their healthcare provider and show a matching photo I.D. Patrons must be fully vaccinated (two shots for Pfizer and Moderna; one for J&J) at least two weeks before being permitted to enter the California Theatre for Symphony performances. Children are not excluded from this requirement, and masks will be required while indoors.

Upcoming December Concert

The Symphony will return to the California Theatre for the final concert of their 92nd performance season December 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. for “Strauss, Price, and Archuleta.” This concert will include Richard Strauss’ vibrant tone poem, Don Juan. Renowned pianist Dr. Karen Walwyn will perform Florence Price’s history-making Piano Concerto. In the second half, nationally recognized recording artist David Archuleta will perform holiday favorites and original songs with his trademark warmth, charm, and lyricism.

2022 Season Follows

While the 2022 season is scheduled for all live concerts, it will represent a hybrid in terms of location. This is because state-funded renovations will be underway at the California Theatre. The Symphony will perform its March 12 Concert “Romeo and Juliet vs. West Side Story” at the Theatre, then take its next two concerts – a May 14 Chamber Concert and a June 11 piano event, as well as a September 10 jazz concert – to the theater at San Bernardino Valley College.

Valley’s Mission/Spanish Revival structure was designed by John Paxton Perrine, the same architect who created the plans for the California Theatre and, in fact, was built a year earlier as part of the Work Progress Administration led locally by Symphony founder James Guthrie. Perrine also designed a number of iconic movie and performance venues, including the Lincoln Theater in south Los Angeles which, from the 1920s through the 1950s, saw live performances by the leading Black performers of the era, including Duke Ellington, Lionel Hampton, Billie Holliday, and the Nat King Cole Trio.

A community-wide patriotic concert is also planned for performance July 2 on the lawn at Valley College, and plans are in place to make this a full day event featuring artists from throughout the region which will culminate with the evening’s Symphony performance.

Said San Bernardino Valley College Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez, “We are delighted to be able to continue our longstanding tradition of working with the Symphony to produce quality musical programming for our region. Our partnership is vital to the educational and cultural viability of our community.”

The Symphony will return to the California Theatre post-renovations on October 29, 2022 for a concert featuring the Alfred Hitchcock film scores of Bernard Herrman (Psycho, The Birds, North by Northwest). The season will end December 17, 2022 with Cirque de Noel featuring the internationally renowned Cirque de la Symphonie troupe performing to orchestral classics.

“This will be our biggest year to date,” said Maestro Parnther, “and it only portends the magic that is planned for the future.”

Tickets for the remaining 2021 performances are available online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling the box office at (909) 381-5388. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. The 2022 season will go on sale soon.