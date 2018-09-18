SB Valley College to host first “Taste and Tour”

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino Valley College Foundation will hold its first ‘Taste and Tour’ fundraising event Thursday, September 27, 2018, opening at 5:00 p.m. on the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) campus. The event will benefit SBVC student scholarships and educational programs.

The SBVC Foundation invites the community to taste the culinary offerings of local San Bernardino restaurants, wineries, and breweries, along with those of SBVC’s own Culinary Arts Program. As they visit the SBVC campus, guests will have the opportunity to get to know faculty and students while touring interactive demonstrations showcasing SBVC’s educational programs.

Demonstrations will include programs across the arts, sciences, technology, and more. A partial list of the featured programs includes Theater, Automotive, Welding, Art, Music, Biology, Chemistry, Dance, English, and Water Supply Technology.

“We are excited to bring this great community together for an evening of food and fun as we support SBVC students,” said SBVC Director of Development and Community Relations and Executive Director of the SBVC Foundation Karen Childers. “We look forward to a fantastic event.”

Local Advertisement

For more information about Taste and Tour including registration, sponsorship opportunities, and getting involved, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/taste, or contact the SBVC Foundation at 909-384-4471 or sbvcfoundation@valleycollege.edu.

By Samantha Valencia, SBVC Staff Writer