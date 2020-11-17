SBCCD Board Chair Anne Viricel appointed to California Community Colleges Women’s Caucus

Local Advertisement

Dr. Anne Viricel, Chair of the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees, has been appointed to the California Community College Women’s Caucus Advisory Committee, a consortium of women serving on community college boards who work to empower women.

Established earlier this year, the self-governing caucus met during the summer to set goals related to recognizing women’s contributions to higher education, supporting leadership development, and advancing career opportunities and pay equity.

“I’m excited to work with leaders from across California on our shared priorities,” Viricel said. “The chance to help open more doors of opportunity for women in higher education is a great honor.”

The caucus hopes to build a California Community College Women’s Resource Directory, which will help identify women who want to be considered for leadership opportunities and create a mentoring network to help all women in the California Community College leadership pipeline.

The Women’s Caucus will meet at the Community College League of California’s 2020 Annual Convention, held virtually Nov. 17, 2020.

Viricel was appointed to fill a Board of Trustees vacancy in 2015, then elected to the position in November 2016. This past January, she was elected by her colleagues as chair of the board. She ran unopposed in 2020. Her focus is on increasing student opportunities while improving operational efficiencies at SBCCD.

In addition to her work as a trustee, Viricel has served as the executive director of the non-profit San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra since 2013. Since 2000, she has also worked as a professor at the University of Redlands School of Business, specializing in quantitative operations and strategy coursework. Her recent awards include California Assembly District 40 City of Highland Woman of the Year, League of Women Voters Citizen of Achievement Award, two University of Redlands Excellence in Teaching Awards, and the Black Culture Foundation’s Black Rose Award. In 2015, she was named a Woman of Distinction in California’s 23rd Senate District.