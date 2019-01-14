SBCCD to host job fair aimed at giving reentry population a second chance

Local Advertisement

Looking for a job? Looking for a second chance at a better life after being incarcerated? The San Bernardino Community College District, in partnership with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and 2-1-1 San Bernardino County, is hosting a free job and community resource fair for the reentry population and general public on Friday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at San Bernardino Community College District Applied Technology Training Center Building, 114 S. Del Rosa Dr., San Bernardino, 92408.



More than 20 organizations and employers will provide information on full-time and part-time career opportunities in environmental conservation, customer service, hospitality, logistics, machining, manufacturing, military, and retail. Attendees will also learn about community resources to find housing, health care, food, and legal assistance.

Admission is free and open to the public, including the reentry population. Dress for success.

Register online at: https://jobfairsbccd.eventbrite.com.

For more information, please call (909) 382-4069.