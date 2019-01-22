SBCMentorChallenge to recruit mentors for county’s youth

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County Children’s Network is hoping to begin 2019 with a few hundred new mentors for San Bernardino County youth. In honor of National Mentoring Month, San Bernardino County Mentoring Task Force is seeking to recruit 200 mentors for San Bernardino County youth. Once one is approved to be a mentor, they will have a chance to be a consistent and positive adult presence in a young person’s life, provide advice, share life experiences, and help a young person face challenges.

Children’s Network is launching the #SBCMentorChallenge social media campaign to recruit prospective mentors and create awareness about the need for mentors of San Bernardino County youth. Community members are encouraged to participate in the #SBCMentorChallenge campaign which will highlight the importance of mentors.

Community members are encouraged to record videos on their smartphones or tablets in which they share their own inspiring experiences as mentors or mentees. If one has not been a mentor or a mentee, one can make a video sharing why they hope to become a mentor to a San Bernardino County youth. At the end of each video, posters should then “tag” three friends, colleagues, or community partners on social media and challenge them or those in the agency to become youth mentors and record their own inspiring mentor/mentee videos. All videos should be posted on social media with the hashtag: #SBCMentorChallenge

“We look forward to what additional mentors will bring to youth,” said Doreen Ivery, Children’s Network’s Mentoring Resource Coordinator. “We also look forward to community leaders being a part of this campaign and engage others to participate in the challenge to recruit mentors.”

