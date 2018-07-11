SBCUSD Class of 2018 Earns More Than $8.1 Million in Scholarships

A full 100 percent of Middle College High School’s 65 graduates earned scholarships, averaging more than $10,000 per student.

Cajon High School and Arroyo Valley High School (AVHS) graduates also had impressive showings, with 75 percent of Cajon’s 649 graduates and 68 percent of AVHS’s 557 graduates earning scholarships.

Cajon High School’s graduates also earned $992,000 in U.S. Military Academy scholarships from the Army, Marines, Air Force, and Navy.

San Andreas High School graduates earned seven U.S. Army and one U.S. National Guard Military Academy scholarships for a total of $51,000. Including non-military scholarships, San Andreas students earned $67,983 in scholarships.

SBCUSD’s oldest high schools, San Bernardino High School (SBHS) and Pacific High School, may have had smaller graduating classes than the other comprehensive high schools, but their graduates were no less motivated to succeed. Almost 65 percent of SBHS graduates shared in $566,050 in scholarships. Pacific’s graduates earned an average of $4,155 per scholarship recipient.

A total of $1.1 million in GI Bills and $400,095 in non-military scholarships will help San Gorgonio High School’s213 scholarship recipients attend college in the fall.

Indian Springs High School, the newest of SBCUSD comprehensive high school, boasted $512,091 in scholarships for its graduating class.

Sierra High School graduated 167 seniors, who earned a total of $38,000 in scholarships.