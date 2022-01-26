SBVC Film, Television and Media department set to launch MTV Unplugged-type show, calls upon local musicians

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino Valley College’s (SBVC) Film, Television, and Media (FTVM) Department is set to launch their own version of the iconic show, MTV Unplugged. Students in the FTVM department will be producing, shooting, and editing the entire series and will earn an IMDb (Internet Movie Database) credit to their name.

Via live acoustic performances, similar to MTV’s Unplugged, bands, artists and musicians are being asked to perform two to four songs, live, in front of an intimate audience (as permitted by COVID-19 protocols).

“We’re looking forward to providing this opportunity to all the great bands and artists in the region who rarely receive the chance to have their music spotlighted and broadcasted across a large platform, like KVCR-TV,” said FTVM Co-chair Lucas Cuny. “Our students and staff are looking forward to putting their own spin on an iconic show, like MTV Unplugged, here on campus in the San Bernardino KVCR studios.”

Taping is set to begin in late January and will run through May 27, 2022 — the duration of the College’s Spring 2022 semester.

Interested bands and artists should contact FTVM Department Co-chair Lucas Cuny for booking as soon as possible at lcuny@valleycollege.edu or call 909-384-8546.