SBVC Gresham Art Gallery hosts two exhibitions

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) hosted two recent art exhibits to showcase the work of SBVC students, art faculty, alumni and regional artists. Held at the Clara and Allen Gresham Art Gallery on campus, these educational programs were free and open to the public.

The first installation was called “Inland Faces,” an exhibition focused on the diversity of people with whom we interact every day, from the workplace to our social lives.

The intention of the exhibit was to explore a common subject of our creative attention: people and their faces. The following art show was “Imperfect Construct,” featuring photographs from Steve Thomas.

“The exhibit explores human interface within various environments; However, I am exploring extreme and vertical panographic images,” Thomas said to Art Connection Network. “This type of photo absolutely challenges perception. With ‘imperfect construct,’ the lens is moved through space during exposure and imperfect representation space prevails. Objects are stretched or compressed or even erased. These works may send you down the rabbit hole.”