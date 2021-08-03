SBVC’s Film, Television, and Media Department begins in-person learning with new opportunity for students

Local Advertisement

On August 16, San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) students will step foot on campus again after almost 17 months of remote learning.

This exciting news is highly beneficial to the college’s Film, Television, and Media (FTVM) department as students will now have the ability to garner a full scope of the department’s programming, with hands-on learning and guidance along the way.

“Our department is very excited to be back. We have two brand new courses we are offering to our students this fall semester including Survey of TV Studio and Film Production (FTVM 130) and Short Film Production (FTVM 234),” said Lucas Cuny, SBVC’s FTVM department co-chair.

An exciting component to the forthcoming FTVM 130 is that students will have the opportunity to shoot a video project with motion picture capture, a feature used in big Hollywood films like Avatar and King Kong that captures the movement of objects or people to animate digital character models.

“We’re looking forward to giving our students this type of experience in our FTVM 130 class. I’m also happy to share that students in the forthcoming FTVM 234 class will have a chance to get their short film shot on actual film, and we have a 35 MM film camera for students to use to gain hands-on experience,” continued Cuny.

Also, in FTVM 234 students will compete for a film student’s dream, an opportunity for the department to fund one entire film project with digital transfer, processing, film stop, and a final cut on film.

“We also have a new scholarship available to students, which will be geared towards those who were economically impacted by the pandemic. They’ll be required to show proof of their hardship, then we’ll be granting a scholarship to 25 students,” said Cuny. “It’ll cover textbooks, class fees and provide access to professional career development programs, which include support with resumes, portfolios, interview skills, job/internship leads, and reels.”

The scholarship will cover a four-course media development or social media studio certificate program.

“To apply, students should go to the Valley College Foundation website at sbvcfoundation.org,” concluded Cuny.

In other exciting news for the FTVM department, six of its students were hired to work on-set of Wild N’ Out on MTV straight from graduation last spring semester. For more information, visit valleycollege.edu.