SCAG scholarships available for students interested in local government and planning

Each year, the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) offers financial support and professional development to a select number of the region’s high school and community college students.

This year, seven scholarships of $4,000 will be awarded to eligible students across the six-county SCAG region (with up to two additional awards available at the Regional Council’s discretion).

The program is designed to help students develop long-term career goals and awardees will be provided a two-week internship with a local planning agency or council of governments and get the opportunity to meet with elected officials and practicing planners to learn more about careers in public service.

Community college students or high school juniors and seniors who live in the counties of Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino or Ventura are eligible to apply.

The due date for applications is April 26. Please visit www.scag.ca.gov/scholarship for application materials and additional details about the program.​