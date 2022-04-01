Scholar athletes provided with opportunities at Colton High School

Local Advertisement

By Lynette White

Within my first few weeks I quickly learned what an incredible district Colton Joint Unified School District was. This district offers the students of CJUSD endless opportunities to be great at whatever they choose from its rich Career Technical Education offerings, numerous Advanced Placement course offerings, to the talented Visual and Performing Arts programs, Colton Joint Unified School District has a program for every child.

Athletics at Colton High School are stepping it up, too! Recently, I met with CHS Assistant Principal Jorge Alvarez, CHS Athletic Director Jacob Van Hofwegen, and CJUSD Maintenance and Operations Staff member/Head Soccer Coach at CHS Jose Ruvalcaba.

The topic of conversation was around Mr. Ruvalcaba’s talented son Jorge Ruvalcaba. Jorge is a product of #CJUSD, a member of Colton High School’s Class of 2019 and he was a very talented student-athlete who has made it to play Major League Soccer for the Pumas. In fact, a few weeks prior to our meeting Jorge had scored a goal in his debut with the Pumas within 46 seconds of entering the game!

Needless to say Jorge Ruvalcaba is a prime example of the talent we have here in our city. Jorge’s path to success was not easy, he worked his way up to where he is now and undoubtedly will have to continue to work to continue his success with the Pumas organization. Jorge’s story is unique but doesn’t have to be, while his family, counselors, the CHS staff and his soccer coaches helped him get to where he is, there could have been a plethora of additional opportunities for this young man.

This is where Athletic Director Jacob Van Hofwegen comes in. Jacob has goals for the athletic program at Colton High School and he is using Hudl to get there. Hudl is a platform that Athletic Director Van Hofwegen knows works, he utilized it during his tenure as Athletic Director at Coachella Valley High School and was able to help students market themselves to schools nationwide which resulted in numerous students securing athletic scholarships might not have been privy to had it not been for the platform.

Hudl is a platform for student athletes to create bios, upload video reels and get their names out to the thousands of colleges who are on Hudl looking for players. AD Van Hofwegen has started providing training with teams on his campus on how to get started, he also will upload game footage and provides tips on what the student athletes should include to get the most views. He invested in this platform to allow the student-athletes to get every advantage when it comes to securing a college scholarship. Another example of the great ways #CJUSD is supporting our students in achieving their goals.