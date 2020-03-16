School districts across SB County close due to COVID-19

Local Advertisement

Several San Bernardino County Superintendent School Districts have closed to students beginning March 16 in efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I support our local school districts’ efforts to develop plans that will best serve the safety and well-being of the students and staff in their communities,” Alejandre said. “These are unprecedented times for public education in meeting the challenges presented by this virus, as rapidly changing information and dynamics need to be addressed.”

Earlier Sunday, Gov. Newsom indicated that further guidance for public schools would be provided March 17 to address the diverse needs of California school districts-urban and remote, large and small-as well as the diversity of student populations, including the need for food services and child care, and supports for the state’s most vulnerable students including special education, foster youth and homeless students.

San Bernardino County Public Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County Sunday. The County Department of Public Health also has issued a low threshold for the spread of the virus countywide. Even so, there have been a tremendous amount of anxiety and uncertainty created by the virus.

“I want the public to know how diligent and thoughtful our districts have been in considering the best options for their schools and communities.”

The list below includes the most current updates for K-12 school district closures. For further updates and additional information such as meal services, instruction and staffing, check local school district websites.