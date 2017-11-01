Scouts help community, hope for ranks to grow

On Saturday, Oct. 28 Boy Scout Troop 40 of Grand Terrace reported to their local Stater Bros market and collected food items to donate to the Salvation Army Food Bank. It was a part of the Arrowhead District’s Scouting for Food Campaign held each year right before Thanksgiving as an effort to help those who are in need.

“Last year the Arrowhead District troops (which includes Grand Terrace, Colton, San Bernardino, Highland, Devore, Fontana and Bloomington) gathered enough donations to feed 300 families,” said Heather Altamirano. This year, Troop 40 received 1600 pounds of foodstuff to help fill the Salvation Army’s shelves.

Troop 40 is holding a Recruitment Night event on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Terrace Hills Middle School at 22579 De Berry Street in Grand Terrace, from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. The night is planned to give young men who are interested in scouting an opportunity to get involved with activities like building tents and fire-starting.

While this event is aimed to build the troop in the Grand Terrace, Highgrove and Colton areas, Altamirano said there are plenty of opportunities in the surrounding cities represented by the Arrowhead District. She encouraged parents to get in touch with her or the district to find out where the closest Boy Scout troop meets.

“We are excited that in the fall of next year, we will be inviting girls to join us for these life changing and character building experiences,” she said.

Damien Enriquez, a sixth grader, is a new scout. He shared, “I was looking for something to do after school and my cousin, uncle and mom all talked me into joining. Now I’m really looking forward to doing stuff like camping, archery, slingshots, BB guns, and learning first aid.”

For Evan Altamirano, a seventh grader in his seventh year as a Scout, he especially enjoys the Scouting for Food event each year, saying, “I’m happy that we help many more people get to have meals. I like knowing that we help people who can’t afford food.” Evan likes the Boy Scouts principles of “leadership, teamwork and problem solving” and encourages other young men to join their local troops in helping to make a difference in the lives of others.

You can contact Heather Altamirano, Membership Chairwoman, at 951-536-9231 or at haltamirano88@gmail.com. The Boy Scout website is: www.bsa-ciec.org.

