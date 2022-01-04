Senator Leyva announces she will not seek reelection to State Senate in 2022

Local Advertisement

Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) today issued the following statement:

“For the past seven years, I have had the incredible honor of representing the residents of the 20th State Senate District. During that time, I have worked on and passed groundbreaking legislation to empower survivors of rape and sexual assault, strengthen enforcement of wage theft violations, expand career technical education programs that lead to solid well-paying jobs, ban secret settlements in cases of workplace harassment and discrimination, increase access to safe and equitable reproductive health care, reduce truck pollution, and protect California’s environment.”

“Like many of you, COVID-19 has allowed us to reevaluate our priorities and what truly matters in our lives. This past week, while celebrating the holidays with my family, I came to the ultimate decision not to run for re-election to the State Senate so that I can be home more often when I complete my term later this year. It continues to be an honor to serve the families and communities of San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire in the Legislature—and I will continue working just as hard to deliver the quality representation that families in our region deserve through the remainder of my time in office.”

“I thank my family, friends, staff, colleagues and everyone that has supported Team Leyva through this journey. Our work is certainly not over and I will continue delivering over the next few months on the vital legislative and constituent work that Californians have come to expect from our team.”



