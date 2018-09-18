September 20, 2018

Local Advertisement

Hispanic Heritage:

Now to October 15 – the Bloomington Branch Library of the San Bernardino County Library will feature a variety of special events, activities and recommended books to read in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The library is located at 18028 Valley Blvd. For information call (909) 820-0533 or visit the library’s online catalog at www.sbclib.org

Singing Group:

Thursdays, September 20, & 27- the Garcia Center for the Arts holds San Bernardino Folksongs at 1:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Everyone is welcome to come and sing with the group and enjoy a stress-free experience. For information call Joyce at (909) 882-1372.

Local Advertisement

Classes:

Mondays – Now to October 15 – the Redlands Community Center will hold Ballroom Dance Classes from 7:00 to 8:15 p.m. at the Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This group of classes will focus on the waltz. Tango lessons will be offered October 22nd to November 12th. Classes are $25 per couple per lesson. For information call (909) 798-7572 or email RecreationStaff@cityofredlands.org.

Exhibits:

Friday, Now to October 14 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents “Nuestra Cultura Colorida,“ an exhibit honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s organized and curated in partnership with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association, featuring works by Inland Empire artists. An opening night program supported in part by the Hispanic Employees Alliance Of San Bernardino County will occur on September 14 from 5:30 to 7:30. Opening night guests will be charged regular museum admission, members are free. Advance tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com

Now – October 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents a photographic exhibit by Michael Hardison, “This Beautiful San Bernardino” at the center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Hardison’s view: “… the City is beautiful with a rich and diverse history and with the potential to regain its vibrancy and strength.” The images in this exhibit and forthcoming books portray the artist’s view of San Bernardino – “…confirming that beauty exists here, if you slow down and look for it.” For information on exhibit viewing hours call (909) 888-6400.

Now – November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The

Chechen @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of the Chechen Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit www.RiversideArtMuseum.org

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre

simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now – December 29, 2018 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit www.lincolnshrine.org.

Save the Date:

Friday, September 21 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands In partnership with the San Bernardino Valley Amateur Astronomers (SBVAA) will hold their inaugural event Cosmic Nights: Star Parties at the San Bernardino County Museum from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. This event features telescope viewing of the night skies. This event takes place outside, weather permitting, and guests are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Museum galleries will be open during the event and regular admission applies. For information call (909) 798-8608.

Monday, September 24 – the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee in conjunction with the Latino Faculty, Staff and Administrators Association in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month present The Hispanic Heritage Film Festival featuring the 1987 film La Bamba at 6:00 p.m. in the SBVC Library Viewing Room 149. Parking and admission is free for all film screenings. Valley College is located at 701 South Mt. Vernon Ave.

Wednesday, September 26 – C.A.S.A. (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Children of San Bernardino County presents Munchin’ at the Mansion with the theme of the Roaring 20’s at Edwards Mansion, 2064 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. This event features a variety of delicious dishes, raffles, auctions, a period style band, a silhouette artist and vendors. For ticket call (909) 881-6760 or visit casaofsb.org.

Wednesday, September 26 – the Human Resources Department of San Bernardino County will hold a Mini Job Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 658 E. Brier Drive, Suite 100, San Bernardino. HR representatives will be onsite to answer any questions about the application process and/or employment with the County. For information call (909) 387-8304.

Friday, September 28 – the Living 4 Giving Foundation will hold its Charity Crab Boil from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at The Morales Family Home, 12192 Country Club Lane, Grand Terrace. This event features plenty of fresh crabs and all the fixin’s, plus refreshments for all ages. Tickets for this volunteer driven charity are available through Eventbrite.

Friday, September 28 – the Redlands Community Center, 111 Lugonia Ave., presents “Glow Out” from 6:00 to 8:45 p.m. this event is and evening of video games, dodgeball and the cosmic game room. Tickets for $1 per person includes pizza and soda. In addition participants 6 -17 can, for an additional $1, purchase tickets for one 10-minute laser tag session. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Each participant and their parent or guardian must sign a waiver and photo release. For registration information visit the center or call (909) 798-7572 or online at www.cityofredlands.org/Recreation.

Monday, October 1 – the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee in conjunction with Latino Faculty, Staff and Administrators in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month present The Hispanic Heritage Film Festival with the showing of the 2002 film Frida. This biographic film tells the story of artist Frida Karloff who channeled the pain of a crippling injury and her tempestuous marriage to Diego Rivera into her remarkable work. The film begins at 6:00 p.m. the SBVC Library viewing room 149. San Bernardino Valley College is located at 701 South Mt. Vernon Ave. Parking and admission are free.

Wednesday, October 3 – the Colton Joint Unified School District in collaboration with the City of Colton present The 3rd Annual College and Career Fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gonzales Center, 670 Colton Ave. This free community event will provide students and parents with information on colleges, career pathways and training opportunities. Featured are workshops, food booths and hands-on activities geared to elementary and middle school students. Everyone is welcome. For information call (909) 580-5000.

Quote of the Week:

“I will defend the absolute value of Mozart over Miley Cyrus, of course I will, but we should be wary of false dichotomies. You do not have to choose between one or other. You can have both. The human cultural jungle should be as varied and plural as the Amazonian rainforest. We are all richer for biodiversity. We may decide that a puma is worth more to us than a caterpillar, but surely we can agree that the habitat is all better for being able to sustain each.”

-Stephen Fry, The Fry Chronicles

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com.

Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.