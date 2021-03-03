Seven SBCUSD schools named to Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll

Local Advertisement

The Educational Results Partnership (ERP) named seven San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campuses to its 2019–2020 Honor Roll for being high-performing schools that improve student academic outcomes. The award-winning schools are Hillside, Kimbark, North Verdemont, and Palm Avenue Elementary Schools; Richardson PREP HI and Rodriguez PREP Academy Middle Schools, and Middle College High School.

Five of the schools earned this honor in 2018–2019. Kimbark and Palm Avenue Elementary Schools are new to the list. All seven schools earned the Star Award, which recognizes Honor Roll schools that are high performing and closing the achievement gap despite high poverty.

“It’s an honor that ERP has recognized our school’s efforts to support our students’ learning,” said Richardson PREP HI Principal Jenny Paige. “We know our students can’t achieve academic success without a community of dedicated teachers, support staff, and parents.”

ERP is a non-profit organization that uses public school achievement data to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. ERP Honor Roll schools have demonstrated consistently high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also considers college readiness.

“I am so thankful that ERP recognized the hard work of Kimbark’s students, staff, and parents,” said Mario Jacquez, former Kimbark Principal and current assistant director of Student Wellness and Support Services. “We’re a team. It’s only when we all pull together that our students truly succeed.”

In California, the ERP Honor Roll is supported by numerous businesses and organizations, including the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, Chevron, National Science Foundation, California Wellness Foundation, and the Stuart Foundation.