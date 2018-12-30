Sierra Club monthly program: “Botswana, South Africa and Victoria Falls

Local Advertisement

The next meeting of the San Gorgonio Chapter, Sierra Club will be Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 7:30 p.m. at the San Bernardino County Museum, 2014 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. Gail and Ladd Seekins will present a program titled, “Botswana, South Africa and Victoria Falls”.

Please note this meeting will be held on January 8 since January 1 is a holiday.

Gail and Ladd traveled to Africa in July and August 2018 as part of a reunion with those who had visited them here in the U.S. as part of a 2017 Rotary friendship exchange. Their trip started in Pretoria, South Africa where they visited the South African provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. In Zimbabwe they had a helicopter ride over the Victoria Falls, a Zambezi River cruise above the falls, a guided tour of the national park, and a historic tour of the 1905 bridge. Then it was on to Kasane, Botswana for the start of their seven-day safari staying at the Savuti Campsite in Chobe National Park. They enjoyed excellent wildlife viewing at Savuti and the other campsites: Khwai, near the Okavango Delta, and Khumaga on the Boteti River.

Please join us at our meeting to find out more about the Seekins’ travels in Africa, the beautiful scenery and plentiful wildlife they were able to enjoy.

Parking and admission are free but donations are accepted for room rental.

http://sangorgonio2.sierraclub.org/

The San Bernardino County Museum is located: 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, CA 92374. Exit California Street from I-10 Freeway in Redlands.