Sierra Club monthly program to feature Chad Hanson

Local Advertisement

The next meeting of the San Gorgonio Chapter, Sierra Club will be Tuesday, August 7. Chad Hanson will speak on: “The Ecological Importance of Mixed Intensity Fires”. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands.

Chad’s presentation will focus on three main areas. First, in his words, “The surprising and seemingly counter-intuitive world of forest fires, including the many wildlife species that depend upon ‘snag forest habitat’ created by natural processes like fire, as well as natural postfire forest regeneration.” Next, he will talk about the key role of forest protection in climate change mitigation. Finally, he will discuss how communities can safely coexist with wildland fires, and why current fire management policies need to change, focusing on protecting communities rather than on backcountry fire suppression and logging projects.

This year Chad was elected to a three-year term on the Sierra Club national Board of Directors. He has a Ph.D. in ecology from U.C. Davis and is a research ecologist with the John Muir Project based in Big Bear City. He previously served two terms on the Sierra Club Board from 1997 to 2003. Chad took the accompanying photographs west of Yosemite in the area burned in the Rim Fire. He says, “They show the abundant natural forest regeneration that is occurring even in the large high intensity fire patches.”

Parking and admission are free but donations are accepted for room rental. The San Bernardino County Museum is located: 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, CA 92374. Exit California Street from I-10 Freeway in Redlands.

Local Advertisement

For more information:http://sangorgonio2.sierraclub.org/ or call (951) 686-4141.

The San Gorgonio Chapter of the Sierra Club covers the geographic area of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.