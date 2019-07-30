Sierra Club to present “Keep California Leading: Our Voice at the Capitol”

Local Advertisement

The next meeting of the San Gorgonio Chapter, Sierra Club will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 7:30 p.m. at the San Bernardino County Museum, 2014 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. Sierra Club California Chair Mary Ann Ruiz (also chair of the San Gorgonio Chapter) will present a program titled, “Keep California Leading: Our Voice at the Capitol”.

While our federal government dodges any action to avert a climate disaster California, the fifth largest economy in the world, is leading the charge to combat climate change. Sierra Club California is our voice at the Capitol in Sacramento, giving a voice to the environment in the State Legislature and at state-wide policy agencies. Join us to learn more about this effective organization at our August 6 meeting.

Sierra Club California Chair (also our Chapter Chair) Mary Ann Ruiz will lead this meeting. In addition to learning about our presence at the Capitol, you will have the opportunity to learn more about helping to influence our Legislature on important environmental bills coming up in the August/September Legislative session. We will have a short video about in-district lobbying with signups from anyone interested in learning more. We will show you how to be sure you are on the Action Alert list so that when we need phone calls and emails to your state assembly member or senator, you can help.

We will also have an action you can take that night to make a difference. Many of you came to our June Green New Deal Town Hall. Here is your opportunity to help influence California policy towards sustainable infrastructure, clean transportation and water and for a better future.

Parking and admission are free but donations are accepted for room rental.