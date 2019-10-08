Sinfonia Mexicana to present Dia de los Muertos – Celebration of Life concert

Local Advertisement

Sinfonia Mexicana will present its annual “Dia de los Muertos – Celebration of Life” concert, an event that honors the legacy of those who have gone before us on Sunday, October 20, 2019, 2:30 p.m., at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts, 780 N. E St., San Bernardino, CA, 92410. The doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

There will be entertainment by the renowned Mariachi Internacional de Mexico de Francisco J. Jara, of Pancho Villa Restaurant in Fontana fame, who is recognized for its interpretations of traditional mariachi. Ballet Folklorico Cultural de San Bernardino, under the direction of Gloria Chavez, will perform traditional folklorico dances in their regional costumes that are sure to please.

The Mariachi Youth Academy students will showcase their musicianship with their interpretations of mariachi songs that celebrate the tradition of Dia de Los Muertos. Academy founder Tony Bocanegra stated, “The music will touch the hearts and minds of the audience.”

You don’t want to miss this celebration that is sure to delight with artistic displays – it promises to be a culturally rich and interactive experience for the entire family.

Buy your tickets now for best seat selection! All tickets are $20, and may be purchased by calling the Sinfonia Mexicana box office at (909) 884-3228, or (951) 235-4195. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the California Theater, at 562 W. 4th St. San Bernardino, Monday through Friday, between 12 and 4 p.m.