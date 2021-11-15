Sista’s Making a Difference set to provide over 5K toys to underprivileged families this Christmas

Local Advertisement

Sista’s Making a Difference has a goal to collect at least 5,000 unwrapped toys this holiday season for its Inaugural SB Community Christmas drive on Saturday, December 18.

“This year we’re serving over 2,500 families from across San Bernardino County in a first-come, first-served holiday drive where we’ll be giving out multiple toys per child, food boxes and on-site social service information and opportunities,” said Sista’s Making a Difference Founder and CEO Ronnie Miller.

Between now and December 13 residents between Upland and Redlands…and everywhere in between can drop off a new unwrapped toy (or toys) for an underprivileged child in the county.

“We currently have six drop-box locations across the county, which include: Major League Barbershop (San Bernardino), IE Microblading & Permanent Makeup Academy (Upland), I Love Chicken & Waffles (San Bernardino), EOS Fitness (Redlands), Cellphone Repair & Accessories (Rialto), and Diamond Resorts (Costa Mesa),” continued Miller.

She also shared that her inclination to coordinate the biggest toy drive in San Bernardino County this holiday season stems from being raised by a single mother during her childhood.

“When I was younger, I was one of the people standing in line for food with my siblings and my mother during the holiday season,” said Miller. “So I understand first hand the importance of uniting our community and building partnerships amongst organizations to serve the community. This is what I’m here for, to serve and take care of our people.”

Some of those partnerships Miller spoke of include the San Bernardino Public Defenders Office, IEHP, IE Survive, Option House, The Dino Can, The Muda Foundation, Vibrant Green 4 Vibrant Peace, and more.

“I want to thank all of our partners, especially those who have been planning with us since July. Our team is looking forward to hosting a successful event and we encourage the community to donate via unwrapped toys, gift cards, and/or a monetary donation…and all monetary donations are tax-deductible,” concluded Miller.

The COVID-safe SB Community Christmas will be held on December 18, 12-4 PM, at the Norton Rec Center in San Bernardino; registration is not required.

Follow Sista’s Making a Difference on Facebook and Instagram for more information.