Sizzling Concert Series has landed in the City of San Bernardino

San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department celebrated and introduced summer with its Sizzling Concert Series on Friday, July 9.

The concert series kicked off with an electrifying performance by Top-40 band TEASE (old school, R&B, and Latin) at San Bernardino’s Fiscalini Filed to an audience who looked happy to step out of the house, converse with neighbors and enjoy some solid tunes.

“Admission is free at our Sizzling Concert Series. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-concert festivities and fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy dinner and dessert from vendors like La Bufadora or Snowie Shaved Ice, and have the opportunity to visit the information fair featuring local social service agencies,” said Tanya Romo, City Manager’s Office Neighborhood and Customer Service Operations Manager.

If you missed the first concert, mark your calendar because the city’s next concert is being held on Thursday, August 5th, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, featuring an Inland Empire Favorite, the Best of Everything Band, who specializes in playing a little bit of everything.

Again, there will be free admission, food trucks, live music and an opportunity to engage and connect with other neighbors in the community.

“For more information and updates, please call (909) 384-5233 or visit www.SBCity.org/parks. You can register now,” concluded Romo.

Guests may bring food for personal consumption and are welcome to bring blankets and stadium chairs. Register now at https://bit.ly/2UGVrR5.