Smiley Park fills with Lincoln, Civil War enthusiasts for shrine open house, pilgrimage

Yazmin Alvarez
iecn photo/yazmin alvarez Lincoln presenter Robert Broski chats with a Civil War re-enactor during the 45th annual Lincoln Memorial Shrine Open House Feb. 4 in Redlands.

Timothy Benson was in awe Saturday.

“He looks just like him,” he said looking up at Lincoln presenter Robert Broski.

“Cool.”

The 11-year-old Riverside resident was among the hundreds in attendance for The Lincoln Memorial Shrine’s 45th annual Open House held at Smiley Park in Redlands.

From Broski’s Lincoln splitting image to Civil War reenactors, community members and dozens of boy and girl scouts delved in all things Lincoln during the event. This year’s Open House was paired up with the 78th annual Lincoln Pilgrimage hosted by The California Inland Empire County Boy Scouts of America.

As part of the combined festivities, scouts placed flowers at the bust of Lincoln inside the museum, Mayor Paul Foster offered remarks, and Broski recited the Gettysburg Address.

Members of the 7th Michigan Volunteer cavalry on horseback offered bits of history to audiences including how horses were used during the war and ‘Dr. Malarky’ explained how soldiers were treated when they injured. Artillery demonstrations were provided by the 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery.

iecn photo/yazmin alvarez
(Left) New exhibits are on display inside the Lincoln Memorial Shrine museum including documents on free and slave states. Dr. Malarky teaches kids how soldiers were treated during the Civil War.

