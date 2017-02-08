Timothy Benson was in awe Saturday.

“He looks just like him,” he said looking up at Lincoln presenter Robert Broski.

“Cool.”

The 11-year-old Riverside resident was among the hundreds in attendance for The Lincoln Memorial Shrine’s 45th annual Open House held at Smiley Park in Redlands.

From Broski’s Lincoln splitting image to Civil War reenactors, community members and dozens of boy and girl scouts delved in all things Lincoln during the event. This year’s Open House was paired up with the 78th annual Lincoln Pilgrimage hosted by The California Inland Empire County Boy Scouts of America.

As part of the combined festivities, scouts placed flowers at the bust of Lincoln inside the museum, Mayor Paul Foster offered remarks, and Broski recited the Gettysburg Address.

Members of the 7th Michigan Volunteer cavalry on horseback offered bits of history to audiences including how horses were used during the war and ‘Dr. Malarky’ explained how soldiers were treated when they injured. Artillery demonstrations were provided by the 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery.