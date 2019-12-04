Sons of American Legion Post 155 in Colton serve hundreds Thanksgiving dinner

Local Advertisement

On Tuesday, Nov. 26 the Sons of American Legion Post 155 in Colton served 125 plates of food that brimmed with turkey and all the trimmings. According to Historian and Chaplain Jaime Romero, main chef of the event and pictured far left, the event originally started as a means to reach out to the homeless population, but with very little participation, the event’s focus became that of the veterans, their families and the community at-large as an opportunity to honor and support veterans during the holidays.

Romero indicated that a highlight this year was the participation of eight high school students who volunteered their time to serve. They came from Colton High School, Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernadino.