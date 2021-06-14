Soroptomist International 2021 Live Your Dream Award recipient is single mother Michelle Morales

Local Advertisement

Women and girls in every corner of our world continue to face injustices simply because of their gender, including lower wages, poverty, and domestic violence. It’s for this reason that Soroptimist International, an organization of and by women, strongly believes that through education, economically empowered women can change the world around them. Established in 1947, Soroptimist International of San Bernardino (SISB) has served the greater San Bernardino area through a variety of projects. Our mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment reaches locally and globally.

One of our global programs is the Live Your Dream Award. It’s a unique education grant for women enrolled in an undergraduate program or trade school who provide the primary financial support for their families. Many recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking or sexual assault, and all have overcome enormous obstacles. The program begins at the local club level, and then the club recipient becomes eligible to receive a region-level award granted through Soroptimist International’s 21 geographic regions. Each top region recipient continues on for the chance of receiving one of three $10,000 Federation awards.

We were delighted to meet SISB’s 2021 Live Your Dream Award recipient, and one of our Golden West Region top 4 finalists, Michelle Morales. As a single mother raising two sons, one who is autistic needing continual care and therapy and another just starting college, she did what many of us fear the most…start again. After she lost her retail job due to the pandemic, she decided to invest in herself by returning to school at American Career College to become a respiratory therapist. She always dreamed of having a career in the medical field and saw the high need for respiratory therapists when people were struggling to breathe due to COVID-19. Although it has been difficult financially, she is excelling in school and determined to show her sons to “never give up on your dreams and it’s never too late to start again.” Michelle’s drive to achieve and desire to help others inspired one of her references to go back to school as well.

SISB is always looking for women who care about making an impact and a difference in our community. Contact us at sisanbernardino@soroptimist.net for the opportunity to directly change the lives of women and girls. Our meetings are a combination of virtual and in-person. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and online at sisanbernardino.org.

