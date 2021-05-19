South Coast AQMD approves strong indirect source rule against warehouses in Bloomington

Local Advertisement

On May 8 in a 9-4 vote South Coast Air Quality Management approved a strong indirect source rule against warehouses in the city of Bloomington.

“For months, Bloomington residents went to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and did not have their voices heard; as the decision was always against them. So they went to the South Coast Air Quality Management District and asked for them to please pass an indirect source rule,” said California State Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes.

The indirect source rule will regulate the warehouses in the city, as they are known to be an indirect source of air pollutants; and many of these warehouses are located in the backyard of dozens of homes in Bloomington.

“The indirect source rule is very important to this community, this is the one way we can reduce the emissions that are affecting our children’s lungs, our senior’s lungs, all of our lungs…and today history was made and finally the community’s voice was heard,” continued Reyes.

“This is the first of its kind to mitigate the effects of trucks in our communities. There is still more work to be done, and the fight is not over,” Reyes said.

Many residents have expressed much concern regarding the Slover Distribution Center and other developments being so close to Bloomington High School.

The strong indirect source rule is a positive step forward to homeowners and residents in the Bloomington community as they have been fighting for environmental justice for a number of years now.

“Thank you to South Coast Air Quality Management District for voting in favor of protecting the community’s health, in favor of protecting the children and the families to come. Thank you to all of you in the district and I want to thank my cities and my community for not giving up after years and years,” concluded Reyes.