Speaker Rendon appoints Assemblymember Eloise Goméz Reyes Majority Leader

Speaker Anthony (D-Lakewood) announced last week he is appointing Assemblymember Eloise Goméz Reyes (D-San Bernardino) as Assembly Majority Leader for the 2021-2022 Session.

“In her time in the Assembly, Assemblymember Reyes has proven herself to be an outstanding legislator and a natural leader,” said Rendon. “On a personal note, she’s also been a wonderful friend. I am happy to welcome her to the important role of Majority Leader. Her strong work ethic and progressive ideals will benefit every Californian.”

“I am honored to have been chosen as Majority Leader and want to thank Speaker Rendon for his trust in me and his steadfast leadership in keeping the Assembly focused on delivering real results for the people of California. I also must thank the communities of the 47th Assembly District that sent me to Sacramento to make sure that their voice was heard, and I have endeavored from my first day to respond to their needs and fight for a California for all.

“I am humbled to have been the first Latina to open a law office in the Inland Empire and now the first Latina to be named Assembly Majority Leader.

“The coming Legislative session will be challenging as we will begin our work in the midst of a third wave of the Covid-19 Pandemic requiring additional safety protocols and limitations. However, these challenges will only strengthen our resolve to respond to the needs of Californians as through challenge comes opportunity. The Assembly, working with our partners in the Senate and the Governor will be developing plans to get people back to work and create new economic opportunities, ensure efficient distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine and protect our social safety net,” stated Reyes.