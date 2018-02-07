Sports Officials Wanted

The City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is now looking for sports officials for its Adult Sports Leagues and Tournaments. Sports include Adult Basketball, Adult Baseball, Adult Flag Football, and Adult Volleyball. Southern California Municipal Athletic Federation (S.C.M.A.F.) and/or California Interscholastic Federation (C.I.F.) certifications are desired. Volleyball officials will use the rules of the U.S Volleyball Association.

The basketball league will meet Tuesday evenings, men’s flag football will meet on Saturday afternoons, and the coed volleyball league will meet Thursday evenings.

For more information, please contact the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department Main Office at 909-384-5233 or visit our website at www.SBCity.org/AdultSports.