St. Bernardine receives $100,000 donation to further women’s oncology services

The Dignity Health Foundation – Inland Empire announced the receipt of a $100,000 charitable gift from the Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer. These crucial funds will be used toward the purchase of a second surgical robot at St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) as part of its robotic surgery expansion program.

“Our gratitude is immeasurable. Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer have once again shown their generosity to St. Bernardine with support for Women’s Health & Wellness services,” said Doug Kleam, SBMC Hospital President. “They share in our passion to provide high-quality treatment for our patients in a comforting environment and this gift will help us further our mission and achieve these common goals,” Kleam added.

The hospital will be adding the DaVinci Xi Robot, which is known for its advanced capabilities in expanding the scope of non-invasive surgical services for oncology. Expanding the robotic surgery program at SBMC provides San Bernardino patients with the option to stay local while receiving the same technologies offered at notable competitor sites in the L.A. market.

The generous $100,000 donation was made possible by the 11th Annual Believe Walk, hosted by Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer. The annual event is held the first Sunday of October and benefits local organizations who work with men and women on cancer-related health issues. Dignity Health Foundation – Inland Empire has been a proud participant in the Believe Walk for nine years, with a Dignity Health team of walkers and numerous volunteers providing services to walkers and spectators alike.

The 12th Annual Believe Walk will take place in downtown Redlands this Sunday, October 6, 2019. To find out more about this event, or to register as a walker, team or volunteer, log onto their website at www.BelieveIE.org.

For further information about Dignity Health Foundation – Inland Empire, please contact the Foundation at 909.881.4516 or go online at supportsanbernardino.org.