St. Bernardine Medical Center United with Holy Rosary Academy for Great Kindness Challenge

Dignity Health partnered with Kids for Peace to sponsor the 2018 Great Kindness Challenge. Now in its fifth year, this global program aims to inspire students to make a life-long commitment to service and kindness. The event challenges participating students to complete a checklist of 50 acts of kindness in one week, including such things as holding the door for someone, helping a friend, or picking up trash.

This year, physicians and staff from Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center taught students at Holy Rosary Academy about the healing power of humankindness. Physicians lead a “Teddy Bear Clinic”, showing students how to listen carefully while displaying compassion for others. Students also decorated “Thinking of You” cards which will be delivered to area fire stations as a thank you to the thousands of firefighters who recently battled the California Wildfires.