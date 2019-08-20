St. John Bosco Mission to hold 78th Annual Mi Ranchito Fiesta

Local Advertisement

By Angela L. Espinoza de Vargas

Tamales! Burritos!! Raspados!!! You can almost hear the church vendors proudly identify their booth for the upcoming 78th annual Mi Ranchito Fiesta on Saturday, August 24th at the Historic St. John Bosco Mission.

“As a church community, we’ve been preparing for several months by gathering the children and youth to fold, cut, and open colorful paper flowers. Ladies of the Prayer Group have been extremely busy helping with the flowers, preparing tamales, and sewing neck-cooler wraps,” said Henrietta Chavez, Fiesta Chair.

The fiesta grounds will feature many booths of foods, beverages, games and a country store. Decorations include sombreros, zarapes, pinatas, and colorful flowers to mimic fiestas of days gone by. Pit bar-b-que will also be available along with hot dogs, tacos, fruit bowls, cool fruit drinks, and a beer garden. For the children’s enjoyment, there will be several game booths and prizes.

Entertainment has been carefully planned and includes all-day music by DJ Greg P, and a performance by Folklorico Cultural from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. under the direction of Gloria Chavez will once again take place. The group consists of many local youths who will perform various regional dances in original costumes indigenous to the Mexican states. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Viva Tecalitlan Mariachi Band will provide an entertaining musical show. Mariachi bands date back to the 1800’s beginning in the state of Jalisco and this group has special ties to the famous Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan, Mexico. Church youths will carry on the tradition of favorite fiesta dances from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. The evening will conclude with a dance by well-known entertainer Larry Tarin and the Flamingos from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

“We invite you to attend our event since we believe that it is the most original remaining fiesta in the Diocese of San Bernardino. The day will be filled with traditional foods, music, songs, and dances. Our church parishioners have prepared a well-planned fiesta and look forward to seeing our old and new amigos!”, said Tina Padilla-Zavala.

The historic St. John Bosco Mission is located at 28991 Merris Street, Highland. Parking is free with a $1 entrance fee. For more information call 909/862-5680.