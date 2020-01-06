State of the County set for February 5

Local Advertisement

On February 5, 2020, San Bernardino County will hold its Regional Business Summit and State of the County titled Vision 2020. During the event, the County will celebrate how much has changed over the last decade across the region as well as look at the business innovators, places and people who will influence the next 10 years.

Each year more than 1,000 business, government and community leaders come together to hear from the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, gain insight from top business leaders, and experience impact-oriented business development and networking.

Some of the highlights to be shared will be key data points that demonstrate impact of the County’s growth on the local and regional economy and the long term effects of the Countywide Vision.

In the fall of 2010, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors engaged its residents, businesses, nonprofits, and other agencies in the creation of a Countywide Vision, a vision for the future. Since its adoption, the Countywide Vision has been a catalyst for collaborative solutions to critical issues such as public safety, housing, education, technology and more. Vision 2020 will be an opportunity to share some of these successes.

The event will also profile business leaders from ReRubber, Connect Homes, East Valley Water District, High Desert Training Center, Haven City Market and SBCTA who will share their thoughts on critical issues such as workforce training, transportation, and innovation among other topics.

The event will be held at the Toyota Arena, located at 4000 Ontario Center in Ontario, CA, with registration for the main event beginning at 4:30 pm.

TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE