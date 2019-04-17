State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond visits Rialto

Local Advertisement

On Friday April 12th the Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) had the honor and pleasure to host State Superintendent of Public Instruction (SPI) Tony Thurmond as he formally received and recognized the Green Ribbon School winners from Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County. The event took place at Morris Elementary School, with site visits to Milor and Rialto High Schools, which showcase the amazing efforts taking place at all three schools that promote environmental literacy: environmental impact, wellness, and sustainability.

Additionally, RUSD has also been nominated to compete in the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools (ED-GRS) recognition program, which honors schools and districts that conserve resources while promoting health and environmental literacy. SPI Thurmond came in and spent extra time before he sat down shaking hands and acknowledging the students in attendance at the event. SPI Thurmond even asked his former colleague Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes to join him at the podium for a moment as he thanked her for her dedication and service.

After the formal event that recognized 24 different schools and school districts SPI Thurmond took a tour of Morris Elementary and Milor High Schools. At Morris Elementary he looked out at a butterfly garden and enjoyed the school’s outdoor classroom and garden area. SPI Thurmond spoke to every child he came across and never took himself too seriously, making jokes, laughing and enjoying the school garden.

At Milor High School SPI Thurmond said he didn’t want to keep the students waiting with photos and walked straight over to them. He asked Desiree Ramos, George Falcon and Arianna Ordonez their names and what they wanted to do after high school. SPI Thurmond threw them off guard when he asked, “What can we do to support you?” He told them not to answer then, but to think about it and handed them his card. Next the students showcased their Serenity Room a space where students can care for their mental wellbeing. The room offered different areas for groups and individual counseling, and includes Thrive Thursdays where students can do yoga. The room was so amazing that School Board President Edgar Montes asked if the School Board could use the room.

