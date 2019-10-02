Stater Bros. Charities Awards Redlands Community Hospital $100,000 grant to improve cancer detection in the Inland Empire

Local Advertisement

Stater Bros. Charities presented Redlands Community Hospital with a check for $100,000 that will enable its Nancy Varner Center for Women’s Health to acquire a cutting-edge ultrasound system from women’s health leader Siemens to improve cancer detection.

The presentation, featuring representatives from both organizations, marked the seventh consecutive year that Stater Bros. Charities has generously contributed funds designed to bolster the care and support provided by Redlands Community Hospital.

“We’re extremely grateful for this gift,” said James R. Holmes, president and CEO of Redlands Community Hospital. “For many years Stater Bros. Charities has committed to partnering with organizations that support our community. We are thrilled that they have once again chosen to support our mission to improve access to leading diagnostic technology that will improve cancer detection and care.”

Attending the ceremony were Peter Van Helden, CEO for Stater Bros. Markets; Nancy Negrette, executive director of Stater Bros. Charities; and Danielle Oehlman, manager of Stater Bros. Charities. In addition to Holmes, representing the hospital were Jan Opdyke, president of the Redlands Community Hospital Foundation; and Todd Sexton, assistant vice president of professional services. On hand from Inland Women Fighting Cancer were Annie Sellas, Cathy Stockton and the organization’s board members.

Local Advertisement

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 270,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Of those, an estimated 42,000 died from the disease. One of the best tools for evaluating suspicious breast findings is ultrasound, and the new system will replace an existing platform.

The ultrasound equipment, known as an Acuson Sequoia, will enable clinicians to perform breast, obstetric and gynecologic exams as well as biopsies, identifying lesions sooner and more quickly than ever, enabling up to 30% more women to be evaluated each day and even permitting the examination of expectant mothers and babies prior to birth—enhancing birth outcomes. The technology will also provide physicians with improved image clarity.

The Nancy Varner Center for Women’s Health is a 3,300 square-foot facility that provides women with mammograms, breast biopsies, bone density screening exams and other procedures. The center provides no-cost health education for women and allows patients to receive all necessary imaging services in one location. Each year, the center completes an estimated 5,800 mammograms and nearly 400 breast biopsies, one-third of them positive for cancer.

Stater Bros. Charities first began supporting the hospital in 2013. Since then, grants have enabled the hospital to purchase a high-definition ultrasound system, a state-of-the-art linear accelerator; a 3D mammography system; two cutting-edge breast biopsy systems; and a wire-free breast localization system.

“Support from our community is vitally important to the care that we provide,” Opdyke said. “Without the generosity of friends such as Stater Bros. Charities there is no way we could maintain the high level of care that we offer all patients, including the many women who visit our Women’s Health Imaging Center each year. We are deeply grateful.”