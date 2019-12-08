Stater Bros. Charities K-Froggers for Kids Radiothon raises more than $300,000 for pediatric patients

Funds will go toward helping kids at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

K-FROG 95.1 FM and Stater Bros. Charities raised $303,507 for patients battling pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital during their 19th annual radiothon on Wednesday, December 4.

Stater Bros. Charities was once again the presenting sponsor for the event and donated a $200,000 check to Children’s Hospital during the live radiothon.

During the past 19 years, K-FROG has raised more than $6.8 million for the hospital through the radiothon.

The event was broadcasted live on K-FROG radio from Bass Pro Shops in Rancho Cucamonga.

