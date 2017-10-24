Stay Safe This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner! The holiday can be fun, as long as you stay safe. Here are some tips to help you when trick or treating:

Shine bright like a diamond! Bring a flash light. Even if you start out during the day light, it can get dark quickly and you do not want to trip. Be sure to keep the flash light pointed at the ground so you don’t shine light in other people’s faces. Stay in your lane! Stay with you group and be careful when crossing the streets. It is easy to get separated from your group in the chaos of trick or treaters, so if you have a cell phone bring it with you. Adapt to the environment. Dress for the weather. Check accuweather.com (they did not pay me to say that!) or your local news station for the forecast. Make sure your costume isn’t too hot or bring a sweater if it will be getting chilly. Mind your manners! This isn’t a safety tip, but it is always a good idea to be polite. Say please and especially THANK YOU! Think before you snack! Always throw out candy that appears to have been torn into or open. You should also avoid “loose” candy like a handmade bag of M&Ms (in a treat bag or zip lock). If you are not sure about a piece of candy, just ask an adult! It is always better to be safe than sorry.

Those are your tips for a safe and fun Halloween season! Trick or treat!

