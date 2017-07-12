Stay safe in the Inland Empire heat

The Inland Empire is sizzling and it’s only going to get hotter.

Although high temperatures are not especially unusual in the region, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health is reminding residents to stay safe in the summer heat, especially those most susceptible to heat-related illness.

“Those most vulnerable are the elderly, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, the homeless or poor, and people with chronic medical conditions,” said Dr. Maxwell Ohikhuare, the county’s public health officer, in a news release.

While many will spend time trying to cool off in a pool or outside in a shady spot, there’s still a risk of becoming dehydrated or even chances of heat stroke, say health officials.

“Stay hydrated,” the public health department says on its website.

“Regardless of how active you are, don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working.”

People are advised to take the necessary precautions to prevent serious health effects such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke by following these tips:

Stay cool

•Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

•Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

•Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

•Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid directsunlight.

•Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

•Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

•Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

Stay hydrated

•Drink water more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

•Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working.

•Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Find an air-conditioned Cooling Center open in your city by calling the toll-free resource hotline at 2-1-1, or going to www.211sb.org/cooling-centers