Steven Ronald Noriega

Steven was a long time resident of Colton, spent many years in Arcadia, and his last chapter in Yucaipa. Steven died on January 3, 2021 at Redlands Community Hospital due to COVID-19 with additional underlying issues. He loved music and his dogs Rocky (deceased) and Milo.

Steven was a devoted son, fun loving uncle, good friend, and the favorite brother. He always had a smile on his face, a listening ear, and was always willing to shoot the breeze no matter what time of the day of it was. He also really loved listening to music. His favorites being Old School Funk, Madonna, Gwen Stefani, and Selena.

Steven was born at St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino on March 12, 1967. He attended Alice Birney Elementary School in Colton, and attended Cajon High School in San Bernardino. Steven spent several decades working as a medical biller. He was always dedicated to his job and sometimes found it hard to have to bill families for their invoices because he always felt bad for them. He had a huge heart.

Steven is survived by his mother Margaret Andrade of Yucaipa, sister and brother-in-law Dolores and Roger Wells of Yucaipa, sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Dale Shults of Beaumont, nieces Amanda Wiseman of San Diego, Andie Wiseman of Beaumont, Alyssa and her husband Reyer Van Mouwerik of Pella, Iowa, nephew Wesley Wells of Yucaipa, great-nephews Jimmy and Jasper Van Mouwerik of Pella, Iowa. Steven also has another M.O.M. (my other mother) Mary Noriega of San Bernardino CA, sister and brother-in-law Kameliah and Frankie Maestas of San Bernardino, Natalie and Jenifer Noriega of San Bernardino, niece Anecia Maestas of Texas, nephew Frankie Jr. Maestas of San Bernardino, great-niece Ameliana of San Bernardino, and niece Margaret Wells of Yucaipa.

Condolences may be sent to: 12409 Mira Mesa Drive, Yucaipa, CA 92399

No service will be held at Steven’s request.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Steven’s name to: Yucaipa Valley Animal Placement Society, 11937 13th Street, Yucaipa, CA 92399