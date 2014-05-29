Stone transforms Big Bear Lake into destination hotspot

Over the course of the last couple of years a man has transformed Big Bear Lake into a destination hotspot with more projects on the horizon. David Stone Jr., a sixth-generation resident of the mountain community, developer and entrepreneur, is passionate about “creating a better Big Bear” to attract people from outside communities and encourage them to stay for longer than the day.

Stone opened Stone Summit Winery & Vineyards at his Wolf Creek Resort in Big Bear Lake last May. The winery claims to be the highest altitude commercial vineyard in the northern hemisphere at 6,750 feet above sea level, surpassing the Terror Creek Winery in Colorado, which sits at 6,417 feet. Today the winery produces five varietals ranging from Riesling to Cabernet Sauvignon. In addition to fine wine the winery offers live entertainment. For more information on the winery and resort, visit www.wolfcreek-resort.com

In 2012 Stone procured the Village Theater in the city’s Village shopping district and transformed it into a live concert venue called The Cave, featuring world class entertainment which opened last May. Following a brief shutdown for R&R, The Cave featured Jefferson Starship at its first concert of the summer last Saturday during the city’s Starlight Festival. Over the next few months the 400-seat, state-of-the-art venue will feature John Denver tribute Jim Curry, Berlin, Dave Stamey, Martha Davis & The Motels, and Bill Medley, just to name a few. For more information on upcoming shows visit www.thecavebigbear.com.

“There’s not a bad seat in the house. Anywhere you go you have a great seat,” said Stone, who aims to transform Big Bear Lake into the next Aspen or Vail, Colo.

Stone’s latest venture is the Big Bear Lake Brewing Co., the city’s exclusive microbrewery, which opened its doors April 8. According to Stone, who also owns four lodges, the opportunity came about a year ago to purchase the fermentation tanks and equipment from a Rancho Cucamonga brewery that closed its doors. Stone’s new brewing company has a dozen brew tanks, two full bars, and employs over 50 people.

Stone’s microbrewery features signature ales that include Indian pale ale, honey blonde ale, Hefeweizen-style beer and seasonal ales, served up by renowned Brewmaster Ron VandenBroeke. The brewery will also feature wines, including Stone Summit wines. It will be open daily for lunch and dinner featuring a gourmet pub-style menu, and for breakfast on weekends. Complimentary shuttle service will be provided to patrons on weekends. Big Bear Lake Brewing Company is located at 40827 Stone Road in Big Bear Lake Village. For more information, call (909) 878-0500.

There are other projects Stone has his eye on, but will not yet disclose the nature of those projects just yet. He remains committed to rebuilding Big Bear Lake and providing residents, second-home owners and visitors a spectacular experience. “This is a true four-season resort; there are a lot of activities,” Stone said about the city he is proud to call home. “For those who live in the jungle of L.A., it only takes an hour to come experience a whole different environment with very strong, friendly community ties.”