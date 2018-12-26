Students recognized for County Fire Oily Cat drawing contest

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County Fire Household Hazardous Waste Division today announced the winners of its first “Oily Cat Mascot” Drawing Contest, with a sixth-grade student from San Bernardino scoring top honors. The division received many entries from across San Bernardino County.



Sixth-grader Jesús Bonilla Irízar of Bing Wong Elementary earned the grand prize for his rendition of the Oily Cat mascot. As part of his prize, his artwork will be featured on various promotional materials as well as in ads for the San Bernardino County Recycle Used Oil Program. In addition, he received a certificate of achievement, a gift card, Recycle Used Oil goody bag and a picture with San Bernardino County Fire Marshal Michael Horton.



“We are very impressed with the creativity in the children’s artwork and enjoyed seeing the various ways they incorporated the oil aspect into their drawings,” said San Bernardino County Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Monica Ronchetti.



The second-place prize went to Anika Garcia from Palm Avenue Elementary and third-place went to Brianna Martinez from Anton Elementary. Each student received a gift card and a certificate of achievement.



The Oily Cat Mascot Drawing Contest required that the students accompany their artwork with a used oil aspect. Using a scoring method, a committee narrowed the entries to the top three and ultimately named Irízar as the grand prize winner.



The Household Hazardous Waste Division is a division under the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and is a state regulated collection program, providing safe and convenient household hazardous waste disposal options to approximately 2.1 million residents. For more information, visit www.greensb.net or call 1-800-Oily Cat.