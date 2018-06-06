Summer Meals Available Beginning June 11

Local Advertisement

The Colton Joint Unified School District will again be offering free summer meals to all children and teens ages 2-18. This program, offered in partnership with the USDA, helps to ensure that students have access to healthy meals when school is not in session. Registration and identification are not required.

The program starts on Monday, June 11 with a kick-off barbecue at Veterans Park in Colton. Free meals will be served to children ages 2-18 followed by activities from 12:30-1:00 PM.

Summer meals will be served throughout the district this summer starting on Monday, June 11. Please see the list below for locations, dates and meal times. You can also text FOOD (English) or COMIDA (Spanish) to 877-877 for meal times and locations.

Please note that meals will NOT be served on Wednesday, July 4:

Bloomington Area

Local Advertisement

Bloomington Library (June 11-July 20)

Lunch 12:00-12:30 PM

Bloomington High School (June 11-July 6)

Breakfast – 6:50-7:20 PM

Lunch – 10:30-11:00 AM

Crestmore Elementary School (June 11-June 29)

Breakfast – 8:00-8:30 AM

Lunch 10:50-11:20 AM

Joe Baca Middle School (June 11-July 6)

Breakfast – 7:50-8:20 AM

Lunch – 10:25-10:50 AM

Kessler Park (June 11-July 20)

Lunch – 11:30 AM-12:00 PM

Ruth O. Harris Middle School (June 11-July 6)

Breakfast – 7:50-8:20 AM

Lunch – 10:25-10:50 AM

Smith Elementary School (June 11-June 29)

Breakfast – 8:00-8:30 AM

Lunch – 10:50-11:20 AM

Colton Area

Colton High School (June 11-July 6)

Breakfast – 6:50-7:20 AM

Lunch – 10:30-11:00 AM

Colton Middle School (June 11-July 6)

Breakfast – 7:50-8:20 AM

Lunch – 10:25-10:50 AM

Lincoln Elementary School (June 11-June 29)

Breakfast – 8:00-8:30 AM

Lunch – 10:50-11:20 AM

Rogers Elementary School (June 11-June 29

Breakfast – 8:00-8:30 AM

Lunch – 10:50-11:20 AM

Gonzales Community Center ( June 11-July 20)

Lunch – 11:30 AM-12:00 PM

Luque Center/Veterans Park (June 11-July 20)

Lunch – 12:00-12:30 PM

Grand Terrace Area

Grand Terrace High School (June 11-July 6)

Breakfast – 6:50-7:20 AM

Lunch – 10:30-11:00 AM

Terrace Hills Middle School (June 11-July 6)

Breakfast – 7:50-8:20 AM

Lunch 10:25-10:50 AM

Cooley Ranch Elementary School (June 11-June 29)

Breakfast – 8:00 AM -8:30 AM

Lunch – 10:50-11:20 AM