Super Bowl LV preview and predictions: Buccaneers vs Chiefs

After much doubt on whether the NFL season would be completed, here we are, the Super Bowl. The matchup isn’t all that surprising. We have the young, reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs who arguably have the greatest offense ever assembled. Then their opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who arguably have the greatest player to play in the NFL. So what matchups are there to look out for and who do I believe will come out on top? Let’s find out.

We start with both offenses. On the Kansas City side, we have former MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is a once in a generational talent. He has elite throw power, accuracy, and is mobile. Allowing him to make any play a game-changing one. He is joined by a WR core that is as fast as it can get. This core includes The Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, the fastest player in the game. He lines up alongside Mecole Hardman, another speedster. At the TE (tight end) spot is Travis Kelce, who continues to break every record there is and continues to make his case as the greatest receiving TE of all time. The RB’s also are solid. It features the rookie out of LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire and 28-year-old Damian Willams. Meanwhile, on the Bucs side we see familiar faces. The man that doesn’t age, TB12, Tom Brady who looks as poised as ever to win another ring. He is joined by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and his 2 main targets with his old pal Rob Gronkowski at the tight end spot. The RB core includes Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II. Both capable of making big plays.

These teams both have solid defenses too. The Chiefs defense features the honey badger, Tyrann Mathieu who is a leader on and off the field. Meanwhile DT Chris Jones looks to get to the QB and stuff the run game. The Buccaneers meanwhile have an elite D-Line that gave Aaron Rodgers a lot of trouble in the NFC title game. This D-Line features Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul. Meanwhile at the linebacker position, Shaquil Barrett hopes to help the Bucs win a Super Bowl in their own stadiums.

Now finally, prediction time. A reminder the game is indeed being played at the Bucs home stadium but I don’t believe that will make a difference. I see the Chiefs winning a tight game, 31-24 and winning back to back Super Bowl wins. In addition, I predict Travis Kelce will have a big game and earn a very rare tight end Super Bowl LV MVP.

It’s been a long NFL season full of shut down facilities and constant uncertainty over whether the season would be completed, but it will be (knock on wood, there’s still a week and a half until the actual game). Will Tom Brady add to his illustrious career, or will Patrick Mahomes earn himself a 2nd super bowl ring as he looks to continue to from his legacy? Only time will tell. Tune in Feb. 7 at 6:30 EST to find out who wins Super Bowl LV.