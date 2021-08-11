Superior Grocers teams with RUSD for backpack giveaway at Boyd, Preston ES to start new school year

Local Advertisement

As school returned this week, students at Boyd and Preston Elementary School arrived with bright, smiling faces excited for the return to campus and a very special surprise.

Students at Boyd and Preston Elementary School all received backpacks courtesy of Superior Grocers, in partnership with the Rialto Unified School District Fiscal Services Department, to start the new school year. The RUSD returned to in-person instruction for the first time since March 2020, on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Superior Grocers and the RUSD Fiscal Services Department teamed up to distribute 600 backpacks to Boyd Elementary School students on the first day of school.

“We are honored and privileged to be able to donate a backpack for every student in this school,” said Dale Nakata, Superior Grocers Vice President of Marketing, as he prepared to pass out backpacks to Boyd Elementary School students.

Backpacks for the Bulldogs! Nicole Albiso, Rialto Unified School District Lead Fiscal Services Agent, helps a student at Boyd Elementary School pick out a backpack on the first day of school, August 9, 2021. RUSD Fiscal Services partnered with Superior Grocers to give out 600 backpacks, one for each student, at Boyd Elementary School.

Preston Elementary School held its backpack celebration on Wednesday morning.

Students were thrilled as they each selected a brand new backpack, with help from representatives from Superior Grocers and RUSD staff.

“Rialto Unified School District is so grateful to Superior Grocers for partnering with the staff of Fiscal Services in order to give backpacks to all students at Boyd and Preston Elementary Schools,” said Syeda Jafri, RUSD Agent of Communication/Media Services. “Kindness comes in many forms, and with that, we appreciate this business partnership. They invest in our community. It was wonderful for all of us to observe our students coming up and selecting their backpacks to begin their new school year. They were excited, and that added to our happiness.”